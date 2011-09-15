NEW YORK, Sept 15 Troubled euro zone banks
probably need more aggressive capital injections to get through
turmoil caused by Europe's worsening debt crisis, top investors
said at a Bloomberg Markets 50 Summit on Thursday.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it, alongside
other major central banks, would hold three separate dollar
liquidity operations between October and December to help see
banks through the year-end.
Some European banks have had trouble accessing short-term
loans to fund operations because investors fear they are too
heavily exposed to government debt from troubled euro zone
countries such as Greece.
John Taylor, founder and chairman of FX Concepts, the
largest currency hedge fund with $8 billion in assets, said
temporary measures are not enough to help euro zone banks.
The ECB announcement "certainly doesn't get at any of major
problems."
Dino Kos, managing director at Hamiltonian Associates,
agreed, saying euro zone banks need a plan similar to the U.S.
Troubled Asset Relief Program to boost bank capital. "There has
to be some mechanism to to inject capital into banks," he
said.
Fear that Greece may default on its debt has driven up the
borrowing costs of several peripheral euro zone states with
high debt burdens and low rates of growth, including Italy and
Spain. That has put the focus on banks that hold large amounts
of debt from those countries.
European authorities have been at odds over how to address
a worsening debt crisis, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
bluntly rejecting common euro zone bonds as a solution.
[ID:nL5E7KF1CX]
The European Union's top economic official said on Thursday
he expected international lenders to sign off on a vital
tranche of aid to Greece by the end of the month. That should
tide the country over until it gets a second bailout package
from the euro zone.
But investors fear Greece still will struggle to pay its
debts, particularly since it has been pushed by European
leaders to adopt a severe austerity plan of tax hikes and
spending cuts that will keep it stuck in a deep recession.
Kos said Greece would probably have to exit the euro zone
if it were to default.
Taylor called the mix of tight monetary policy -- euro zone
interest rates are considerably higher than those in other weak
developed economies such as the United States and Japan -- and
fiscal austerity "a horrendous cocktail" and said investors
should avoid exposure to euro.
The euro hit a seven-month low beneath $1.35 earlier this
week.
David Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank of
England's monetary policy committee who now teaches economics
at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, said tight ECB
monetary policy has left "the credibility of that institution
in tatters."
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet signaled earlier this
month that the central bank could cut interest rates at its
next policy meeting.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)