LONDON Feb 18 The European Union unveiled plans on Wednesday to make it easier for companies to raise cash on stock and bond markets, hoping to emulate the more active capital markets of the United States.

MAIN ELEMENTS

- Revising EU rules on what information companies must include in a prospectus when selling shares or bonds to investors. More exemptions from the most onerous rules and more consistent enforcement being looked at

- Making it easier for investors to get credit information on smaller companies asking for cash

- How to tap the region's huge pension pots for new infrastructure such as roads

- Standardisation of market segments to ease cross-border trading hitherto hampered by national practices: covered bond, corporate debt, private placements and securitised debt markets targeted

- Securitisation: creating a new class of high quality, simple and transparent asset-backed securities that could benefit from lighter capital requirements

- Making it easier for big investors to put money into infrastructure such as roads, and how to tap the pool of household savings locked in bank accounts and pension pots

- Whether there should be simplified accounting rules for start-ups listed on growth markets being launched in 2017

- How to make markets work better, such as with a single stock market "price tape" to increase competition and drive down trading costs

- Possible convergence in national insolvency laws and possible convergence in national securities laws

- No plans for a new EU "super regulator" for markets but a review of how the EU's European Securities and Markets Authority could work better without actually increasing its powers

WHAT NEXT?

- EU finance ministers will discuss the plans in April

- Public meeting to discuss the plans in June

- Action plan in September setting out what the EU executive will do either by proposing new laws, revisions to existing EU laws, or changes to practices that markets should make

- Progress measured by whether it is easier by 2019 for smaller companies to raise funds on markets. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)