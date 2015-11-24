LONDON Nov 24 Delaying the European Union's landmark securities reform by a year to 2018 would be long enough to make a further delay less likely, the bloc's executive European Commission said in a document on Tuesday.

EU regulators have said that neither they nor the industry will be ready in time for a planned January 2017 start for the so-called MiFID II law.

"Setting the time frame at January 2018 would appear appropriate so as to be reasonably satisfied that there will be no need for a repetition of the delay, but without extending the time frame excessively and hence relax the implementation speed," the document seen by Reuters said.

