LONDON, Sept 3 The European Union's executive
will propose "radical" changes to make listing on stock markets
cheaper, consider pan-EU pension products, and streamline the
bloc's patchwork of insolvency rules, an EU document showed on
Thursday.
The European Commission's financial services chief Jonathan
Hill is planning a "capital markets union" or CMU to aid markets
to raise more funds for economic growth.
The document, written by Hill's officials, sets out elements
that are set to be included in his CMU "action plan", due to be
published on Sept. 30.
The EU executive will propose a "radical modernisation" of
the bloc's rules on the prospectus a firm must publish to
attract investors to make a stock market listing "less costly".
The executive will also "launch work on the development of a
blueprint for the creation of a pan-European market for private
pension products".
The action plan also contains moves to remove remaining
national barriers to a "fully efficient" mutual funds market in
Europe.
Some elements tackle issues which have been languishing for
years due to their political sensitivity, such as tax and
insolvency regimes.
"The Commission has begun preparatory work with the
intention to put in place a minimum harmonisation directive
focusing on specific aspects of insolvency," the document said.
"Subject to further analysis and consultation, a legislative
proposal focusing on specific aspects of insolvency could be
envisaged for next year, based on commonly agreed principles and
minimum rules which would reduce the differences between
national insolvency regimes while strengthening weaker regimes."
