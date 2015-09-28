LONDON, Sept 28 Europe-wide curbs on commodity "speculators", more light on the bond markets, and reinforced controls on ultra-fast trading were published by European Union regulators on Monday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) unveiled its keenly awaited final rules to flesh out the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) law that comes into force in January 2017.

MiFID II is the biggest overhaul of the bloc's securities rules in a decade to apply lessons from the 2007-09 financial crisis and advances in computerised trading technology.

The current rules focus mainly on share trading but the revisions will bring bonds and commodities under the net and move swathes of off-exchange trading onto electronic platforms to increase transparency for investors and regulators.

Banks and asset managers have warned that increasing transparency in bond markets too much, especially before a trade takes place, will harm already weak liquidity in some parts of the market.

Regulators will determine whether there is enough trading in a bond for it to be subject to the new transparency rules.

ESMA has decided on a bond-by-bond calculation method, rather than looking at the bond sector overall. Some 2,000 bonds will be affected, mostly government debt, ESMA said.

Position limits, which curb how much of a commodity individual trading firms can hold in order to avoid unduly influencing its price, are being introduced for the first time.

They were called for by policymakers to stop "speculators" after food prices hit record highs in recent years.

ESMA said it has scaled back the threshold for deciding when a limit has been breached.

Depending on the commodity, the threshold ranges from 5 to 35 percent of the market, scaled back from 10 to 40 percent, after criticisms from the sector.

ESMA's recommended rules will need endorsement from the bloc's executive European Commission to come into force in January 2017.

"I would expect limited changes, if at all, to these standards," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told a conference call.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)