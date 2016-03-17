LONDON, March 17 European Union regulators have been asked to rethink planned rules for injecting more transparency into bond markets and imposing limits on market share in commodities, the bloc's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

The bloc's executive European Commission has written to the EU's European Securities and Markets Authority, asking it to reconsider rules it has written to flesh out the new MiFID II law, a sweeping reform of securities markets.

"I can confirm that we have received a letter from the Commission. We are studying the contents and are deciding on the way forward," an ESMA spokeswoman said.

The letter also asks ESMA to look again at so called ancillary activity exemptions, which refer to how MiFID II would bring far more commodities trading under the regulatory net as written so far.

Britain has been among the EU countries worried that injecting too much transparency in bond markets too quickly could harm its functioning.

The European Commission is also mindful of the need to avoid harming markets, which could damage its efforts to introduce a "capital markets union" to encourage companies to raise more funds on markets to boost the bloc's sluggish growth.

MiFID II is already being delayed a year to January 2018 and a rethink of core elements could cast doubt on this start date.

