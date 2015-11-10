LONDON Nov 10 The European Union's landmark reform of securities markets to apply lessons from the financial crisis may need to be delayed by a year to January 2018, a European Commission official said on Tuesday.

Martin Merlin, a senior official, told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee that the "simplest and most legally sound approach would be to delay the whole package by one year".

Separately, Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), told the committee that a delay may be needed given the complexity for banks and brokers to adapt their IT systems to the new rules in time for the 2017 start date.

Parts of the reform could be delayed, Maijoor said.

The reform, known as MiFID II, updates the bloc's core securities rules to reflect lessons from the financial crisis and rapid advances in trading technology.

