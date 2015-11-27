LONDON Nov 27 A group of senior European
Parliament lawmakers have said they are ready to back a one-year
delay to January 2018 for the introduction of a landmark reform
of European Union securities markets.
The bloc's executive European Commission has said a delay is
needed as regulators and the industry won't be ready in time for
the original January 2017 start date.
"The European Parliament's negotiation team has informed the
European Commission that we are ready to accept a one-year delay
of the entry into force of MiFID II," German centre-right
lawmaker Markus Ferber said in a statement on Friday.
The commission will have to formally propose a draft law to
delay the start date for MiFID and approval from parliament and
member states will be needed.
