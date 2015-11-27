(Adds lawmaker letter, EU diplomat)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 27 A group of senior European
Parliament lawmakers have said they are ready to back a one-year
delay to January 2018 for the introduction of a landmark reform
of European Union securities markets.
The bloc's executive European Commission has said a delay is
needed as regulators and the industry will not be ready in time
for the original January 2017 start date for the Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II.
The rules update the bloc's securities laws to take into
account lessons learned from the 2007-09 financial crisis and
rapid advances in trading technology.
MiFID II will significantly increase reporting requirements
for banks and brokers but final rules have yet to be published,
meaning time is too short to get IT systems ready.
"The European Parliament's negotiation team has informed the
European Commission that we are ready to accept a one-year delay
of the entry into force of MiFID II," German centre-right
lawmaker Markus Ferber said in a statement on Friday.
The commission will have to formally propose a draft law to
delay the start date for MiFID and approval from parliament and
member states will be needed.
A diplomat for one of the large EU member states said that
so far no states have formally spoken against a delay.
Ferber said parliament's backing was on condition that the
commission "swiftly" completes the measures still needed to
implement MiFID and "thereby takes into account the European
Parliament's priorities".
Several lawmakers want the EU executive to make changes to
key draft implementing measures the bloc's securities watchdog
ESMA has written.
"We are very disappointed that our concerns in three
specific areas have not been addressed by ESMA in a satisfactory
manner, namely in the areas of position limits, non-equity
transparency and the ancillary activity exemption," a letter
from Ferber and other lawmakers to the commission seen by
Reuters said.
In the letter, the lawmakers say the draft rules on curbing
large positions in commodities are not strict enough to "address
excessive commodity price volatility".
Curbs on liquid commodity contracts should be lower than
proposed by ESMA, the letter says.
Lawmakers also want changes to how regulators define bonds
as being "liquid" and thus subject to greater transparency.
They also think that rule exemptions for ancillary activity
- a reference to companies like energy giants who have commodity
trading arms - are too generous.
