BRUSSELS Feb 3 The European Commission plans to propose new European Union rules for dealing with failing clearing houses for securities markets before the end of the year, an EU official said on Wednesday.

The draft law had been due last year but the EU executive has faced the difficulty of finding consensus on who should pay for a bust clearer, with pension funds and asset managers resisting any attempt to include them in bailouts.

The Commission plans to wait until September when the Group of the 20 economies (G20) is expected to discuss global plans on dealing with clearing houses, an EU official said.

"We will of course use the work at international level to design our system in principle before the end of this year," the official said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones)