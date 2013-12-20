LONDON Dec 20 Traders in the European Union
caught rigging market benchmarks like Libor, oil or currencies
could be jailed for four years under a deal agreed on Friday.
The agreement on toughening up the bloc's law on stopping
market abuse was reached between representatives of the European
Parliament and the bloc's member states, parliament said in a
statement.
It follows public anger after U.S. and European authorities
fined 10 banks and brokerages around $6 billion in connection
with rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.
The revised law, which still needs to be formally approved
by parliament and EU states, will take effect from 2016.
"The Libor scandal was market manipulation of the worst
kind. We are seeing more alleged and potential manipulation of
benchmarks in energy markets such as oil and gas and foreign
exchange markets," said Arlene McCarthy, a British centre-left
EU lawmaker who helped to negotiate the deal.
Member states will also be required to impose criminal
sanctions for inciting market abuse, and aiding and abetting
market abuse as well as direct attempts to commit such offences.
Banks and other financial institutions will also be
criminally liable for market abuses rather than just
individuals.
It is the first time that the EU has used new powers under
its Lisbon Treaty to enforce the bloc's rules using minimum
levels of criminal sanctions.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)