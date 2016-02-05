LONDON Feb 5 It was not clear who is in charge
of overall financial stability in the European Union where
several new institutions risk following their own objectives,
Jose Vinals, head of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets
Department said on Friday.
Since the 2007-09 financial crisis when taxpayers had to
shore up many lenders, the EU has introduced far reaching
reforms, such as a banking supervisor at the European Central
Bank for top EU lenders.
A new board has been created in Brussels to deal with any
bank collapses in the euro zone. The EU is also pursuing plans
to create a capital markets union so more funds for the economy
is raised on stock and bond markets.
"In addition to banking union and capital markets union,
there is something that bothers me," Vinals told a financial
conference.
"Who's in charge of financial stability? Who has the powers?
It's all over the place, the national supervisors are for some
things... the ECB is for other things," Vinals added.
Different important bodies are going in different
directions, following their own mandates.
"I think we have a deficiency, and that is something that
needs to be solved," Vinals said.
