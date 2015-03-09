By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 9 The European Union's plans to
boost market-based financing for its flagging economy risk
harming consumers unless there is more emphasis on investor
protection, Britain's top markets regulator said on Monday.
The 28-country bloc wants to create a capital markets union
(CMU) that makes it easier for companies to raise funds on stock
and bond markets rather than rely mostly on bank lending, as
many companies in Europe still do at present.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), which regulates the EU's biggest
market, said the plans have not struck the right balance between
going for growth and protecting investors.
The FCA was launched in 2013 to better protect investors
after the financial crisis highlighted supervisory failings.
The EU proposals, put out to public discussion last month,
aim to boost securitisation, or selling bonds based on pooled
loans such as mortages, a market tarnished in the crisis.
"It is an imperative ... that this is a conversation that
also incorporates debates in the conduct space, which is where
the current balance appears to fall away somewhat," Wheatley
told a market financing event at Chatham House.
Failing to address consumer protection is not viable in the
long term as the CMU won't succeed if profit becomes the main
driver of behaviour as it was in the run-up to the financial
crisis, he said.
While the CMU is an EU initiative, domestic regulators like
the FCA should be able to protect consumers such as by
restricting marketing or curbing the offer of new products to
specific consumers, he said.
A wider debate on better ways to communicate about products
and services in financial services was also needed, Wheatley
said.
"Over-stimulating demand without mechanisms that ensure
clear understanding of the product, its risks and its
opportunities, invites the prospect of bringing investors to the
market, many uninformed, and simply creating avoidable consumer
detriment," Wheatley said.
The CMU seeks to encourage new ways of funding companies,
such as crowd funding, but Wheatley said broader consumer
protection in this emerging sector was also not being addressed.
"And not just for the benefit of consumers, but for the
wider growth potential of the industry itself, which will not
want to be bedevilled by damaging stories of investor loss in
the years ahead," he said.
