LUXEMBOURG May 24 MasterCard said it plans to
appeal against a decision by Europe's second-highest court to
dismiss its legal challenge to an EU ban on its cross-border
credit card fees.
The Luxembourg-based General Court upheld a 2007 decision by
the European Commission that MasterCard's cross-border
multilateral interchange fee (MIF) levied on retailers' credit
and debit card transactions breached EU antitrust rules and had
to be changed.
"It is our intention to appeal as soon as we've analysed the
more than 60-page judgement," MasterCard President Javier Perez
said in a statement on Thursday. "We will likely continue to
discuss with the Commission what would be the best way forward."
For the time being, MasterCard will continue to apply
reduced cross-border fees imposed since 2009 in a bid to avoid
penalty payments for not complying with the 2007 decision, Perez
said.
