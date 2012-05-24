* EU court says MasterCard fees illegal
* EU said in 2007 fees breached EU antitrust rules
* MasterCard settled in 2009 as an interim measure
* Ruling expected to speed up Commission decision on Visa
(Adds Visa Europe comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
LUXEMBOURG, May 24 Mastercard lost a
challenge to an EU ban on its cross-border card fees in a ruling
that puts rival Visa Europe squarely in the sights of European
regulators over its charges.
Europe's second-highest court on Thursday upheld a 2007
decision by the European Commission which was triggered by
retailers' gripes about the world's second-largest credit and
debit card network.
The EU competition watchdog said at the time that the
network's cross-border multilateral interchange fee (MIF),
levied on retailers' credit and debit card transactions,
breached EU antitrust rules and had to be changed.
The EU ban is part of the EU executive's strategy to break
down barriers to e-commerce and cut costs for businesses in the
27-member European Union.
"The General Court confirms the Commission's decision
prohibiting the multilateral interchange fees applied by
Mastercard," judges at the Luxembourg-based court ruled.
"The methods of setting the MIF tended to overestimate the
costs borne by the financial institutions on issuing payment
cards and, moreover, inadequately to assess the advantages which
merchants derive from that form of payment."
MasterCard President Javier Perez said the company would
appeal but would also continue to levy fees agreed with the
Commission in a 2009 settlement, pending discussions with the
regulator on the next step.
"We will apply 20/30, which is the level we have today,
until further notice," Perez said, referring to the 0.20 percent
charge for debit cards and 0.30 percent for credit cards as part
of the settlement. MasterCard had said at the time of the
settlement that the fees, halved from their previous level, were
temporary, pending the court ruling.
Appeals to the EU Court of Justice are limited to points of
law.
VISA EUROPE NEXT?
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia welcomed the
ruling and called on Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa
Inc and Europe's largest card network, to fall into line.
"The Commission invites Visa and MasterCard to consider
carefully how to bring the multilateral interchange fees in the
EU in line with competition," Almunia said in a statement.
Almunia told Reuters in January that he was readying formal
charges against Visa Europe, but had not decided when to notify
the company. The Commission is now investigating Visa Europe's
credit card fees.
Visa Europe, which cut its debit card charges in December
2010 to settle the Commission's investigation into that part of
its business, said on Thursday it wanted a business-friendly
method of setting fees.
"Visa Europe... has consistently said that it would like to
reach a commercially acceptable agreement on an appropriate
methodology for setting credit and deferred debit interchange in
the interests of all stakeholders in the payments industry,"
spokeswoman Amanda Kamin said in a statement.
RETAIL, CONSUMER BODIES PLEASED
EU retail lobby EuroCommerce welcomed the court decision in
the MasterCard case.
"This is an excellent result for retailers in Europe, for
businesses and consumers," EuroCommerce Director-General
Christian Verschueren said.
The European Consumer Organisation also applauded the
verdict.
"Regulators across the globe are starting to listen to the
fact that card schemes function perfectly well without these
so-called 'interchange' fees," Monique Goyens, director general
of the body, said in a statement.
Cross-border credit and debit card fees account for 3 to 5
percent of the value of all card transactions in western Europe,
according to MasterCard.
MasterCard made $682 million in net income in the first
quarter, up 21 percent, thanks to higher consumer spending with
cards.
The case is T-111/08, MasterCard and others v. European
Commission.
