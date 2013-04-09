BRUSSELS, April 9 EU regulators are
investigating whether MasterCard's card fees for
non-European cardholders and related business practices block
competition in breach of EU antitrust rules.
"The inter-bank fees are generally passed on to the
merchants, leading to higher overall fees for them. Ultimately,
such behaviour is liable to slow down cross-border business and
harm EU consumers," the European Commission said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The EU competition authority said the investigation would
also focus on MasterCard's rules which hamper merchants from
benefiting from better terms offered by other banks and which
also force merchants to accept all types of MasterCard's cards.
The Commission said it planned to propose rules on card fees
before the summer to ensure a level playing field.