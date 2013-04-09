By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 9 MasterCard is under
investigation by the European Union over the level of fees
tourists to the EU are charged when using cards to make
purchases, which the EU competition regulator said could hamper
cross-border trade.
The EU watchdog said on Tuesday MasterCard's fees were a
concern in view of the growing role of non-cash payments.
"Fees charged for payments made by cardholders from
non-European countries can be quite high. Actually, these types
of fees are generally much higher than those charged within
Europe," Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani said.
The world's second-largest credit and debit card network
after Visa has already been banned by EU antitrust
regulators from charging cross-border card fees within Europe
after a Commission ruling in 2007.
The latest investigation will also examine some of the
company's other business practices in the EU which the regulator
said could hinder e-commerce and cross-border trade.
MasterCard's premium cards, which levy higher fees than
normal cards, would also come under scrutiny, Colombani said.
MasterCard, which could be fined up to $740 million or 10
percent of its 2012 revenue if found guilty, said it would
cooperate with the Commission.
The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) welcomed the
regulatory action, saying inter-bank fees push up prices,
hurting consumers whether they pay with cash or with a card.
"So in the end, all consumers are hit by a scheme which
ultimately rewards the card company and issuing bank," BEUC
Director General Monique Goyens said in a statement.
EU retail lobby EuroCommerce, whose 1997 complaint triggered
the first regulatory investigation into MasterCard, also
welcomed the Commission's action but said more could be done.
"Despite a Commission decision and a European Court
judgment, card fees in many member states remain far too high,"
EuroCommerce Director General Christian Verschueren said in a
statement.
Mastercard challenged the Commission's 2007 ruling, but did
agree to cap debit card fees at 0.20 percent and credit card
fees at 0.30 percent of purchases while waiting for Europe's top
court to rule on its challenge.
EU regulators are also investigating Visa Europe, the
European licensee of Visa Inc and Europe's largest card
network, over its credit card fees.
The Commission said it planned to propose rules on card fees
before the summer to ensure a level playing field.