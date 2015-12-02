(Adds McDonald's comment, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Dec 2 EU antitrust regulators are
likely to launch a formal investigation into McDonald's
tax deal with Luxembourg, two people with knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday, widening the bloc's crackdown on
corporate tax avoidance.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager could
announce the investigation as early as Thursday, the sources
said, following on the heels of other recent cases, including
deals between Luxembourg and carmaker Fiat and online
retailer Amazon.com.
Labour unions and the charity War on Want, have accused
McDonald's of avoiding around 1 billion euros ($1 bln) in tax
between 2009 and 2013 by routing revenue through a Luxembourg
unit and have called for EU regulators to take action against
the U.S. fast-food chain.
McDonald's, in a statement, said it had not been told of any
EU investigation and that it complies with all tax laws and
rules in Europe.
"From 2010-2014, the McDonald's companies paid more than
$2.1 billion just in corporate taxes in the European Union, with
an average tax rate of almost 27 percent," the company said.
"Additionally, we pay social, real estate and other taxes.
Our independent franchisees, who own and operate approximately
75 percent of our restaurants in Europe, also pay corporate tax
and many other taxes."
The EU competition enforcer has been considering evidence
regarding McDonald's for some time, said a third source familiar
with the issue.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political issue in
Europe as deals that helped some multinationals slash their tax
bills to as little as 1 percent or below have stirred public
anger.
In October, Vestager ordered the Dutch government to claw
back up to 30 million euros in back taxes from U.S. coffee chain
Starbucks and told Luxembourg to do the same for Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles.
Cases against Apple's Irish tax deal and Amazon's
arrangement in Luxembourg are also pending.
European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso and
Luxembourg's finance ministry both declined to comment on the
McDonald's case.
The case will put the spotlight back on European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker as Luxembourg developed its
favourable tax system during the near quarter-century that he
served as finance minister or prime minister or held both jobs.
Luxembourg's economy has been built on attracting
multinational firms. The government has in recent months sought
to provide greater transparency over its tax regime.
