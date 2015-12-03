* Inquiry into European franchise royalties
* Commission says no tax on royalties in Luxembourg or U.S.
* McDonald's says pays taxes in EU, including franchises
* Luxembourg says no special treatment of McDonald's
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 3 EU regulators are to investigate
tax deals between McDonald's and Luxembourg which
enabled the U.S. chain to escape paying taxes on European
franchise royalties from 2009, a move which could lead to hefty
back taxes for the company.
Confirming what sources with knowledge of the matter
previously told Reuters, the bloc's antitrust regulators said on
Thursday they would launch the probe into arrangements which
could be defined as illegal state aid.
The investigation comes two months after the European
Commission ordered Luxembourg to recover up to 30 million euros
($32 million) from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the
Dutch to do the same for Starbucks, because of tax
deals seen as unlawful aid.
The EU competition enforcer said McDonald's had not paid any
corporate taxes in Luxembourg or the United States on royalties
paid by franchisees in Europe and Russia since 2009, as a result
of two tax rulings by the Luxembourg authorities.
"We decided to open an investigation into two Luxembourg tax
rulings to McDonald's because we have the concern that those two
rulings have resulted in ... double non-taxation, and that may
be state aid," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told
Reuters.
"This is not a question of the Luxembourg tax regime or
their rules, this is a question of how rules are actually
applied," Vestager said.
Luxembourg's finance ministry said the country had granted
no special tax treatment or selective advantage to McDonald's
and would cooperate fully with the investigation.
McDonald's said it complied with all tax rules in Europe and
that its companies had paid more than 2.1 billion euros in
corporate taxes in the EU from 2010 to 2014, with an average tax
rate of almost 27 percent.
FOOTING THE BILL
It also paid social, real estate and other taxes, while its
independent franchises, operators of about 75 percent of its
outlets, paid corporate and other taxes. "We are confident that
the inquiry will be resolved favourably," it said.
In the United States, senior Treasury official Robert Stack
told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the EU seemed to be
singling out U.S. companies.
"U.S. taxpayers would wind up footing the bill for these
state aid settlements when the affected U.S. taxpayers either
repatriate amounts voluntarily or Congress requires a deemed
repatriation as part of tax reform," Stack said.
The Commission said McDonald's Europe Franchising was
exempted from paying taxes on this income in Luxembourg on the
grounds that profits were subject to tax in the United States.
But this was not the case when the ruling was granted in 2009.
In a second ruling, Luxembourg had agreed McDonald's did not
have to prove this income was subject to U.S. tax, the
Commission said, adding Luxembourg had exempted the profits from
tax despite knowing they were not subject to tax in the United
States.
The case presents yet another headache for Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker, as Luxembourg developed its
favourable tax system during the near quarter-century that he
served as the Grand Duchy's finance minister or prime minister.
Junker has said he was not involved in any tax deals with
individual companies but has also said he would take political
responsibility for what happened in Luxembourg during his
mandate. He has also said Vestager has the freedom to pursue any
investigations she wished.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
