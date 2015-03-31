PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, March 31 European Union antitrust regulators have asked Luxembourg for more information on its tax rulings on McDonald's after labour unions and a charity accused the U.S. fast food chain of avoiding taxes, a person involved in the issue said on Tuesday.
Umbrella organisations for unions representing millions of workers in the United States and Europe and British-based charity War on Want last month urged the European Commission to investigate what they said involved about 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in tax between 2009 and 2013.
"The Commission has sent a letter to Luxembourg asking them to clarify the facts," said the source, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Luxembourg government said he was not aware of the letter. A Commission spokesman declined comment on whether a letter was sent to Luxembourg about McDonald's. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft and Alastair Macdonald)
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cosi, Inc. provides notice to holders of claims and interests and parties in interest regarding plan of reorganization, related deadlines, and hearing on plan confirmation