BRUSSELS Dec 3 EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation on Thursday into McDonald's tax deals with Luxembourg, saying these enabled the U.S. fastfood chain to escape paying taxes on its European royalties both in Luxembourg and in the United States.

The move by the European Commission comes two months after it ordered the Grand Duchy to recover up to 30 million euros ($31.7 million) from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Dutch to do the same for Starbucks because their tax deals were seen as unlawful aid.

The EU competition enforcer said McDonald's has not paid any corporate taxes in Luxembourg or the United States on royalties paid by franchisees in Europe and Russia since 2009 as a result of two tax rulings by the Luxembourg authorities.

"A tax ruling that agrees to McDonald's paying no tax on their European royalties either in Luxembourg or in the U.S. has to be looked at very carefully under EU state aid rules," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

"The purpose of double taxation treaties between countries is to avoid double taxation - not to justify double non-taxation." ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)