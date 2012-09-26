* Rules to tighten product approvals, safety checks
* Changes follow French breast implant safety scandal
* Plans must be approved by EU governments, lawmakers
* Industry and consumer groups unhappy with plans
By Charlie Dunmore and Kate Kelland
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 26 The European Union said
it wants tougher rules governing the safety and monitoring of
medical devices after weak EU regulations were partly blamed for
a global scandal over French-made breast implants.
The plans will affect a huge range of products, from contact
lenses to pacemakers to pregnancy testing kits to high-tech
medical equipment such as life support machines.
Major manufacturers of medical devices include Johnson &
Johnson, Medtronic, Boston Scientific,
Abbott Laboratories, Allergan and Smith & Nephew
.
Investigations last year showed that hundreds of thousands
of women around the world had been implanted with substandard
silicone products made by defunct French company Poly Implant
Prothese (PIP), which safety regulators had failed to stop for
more than a decade.
The scandal prompted calls for Europe to toughen controls on
medical devices, which are currently overseen by an ad hoc
network of up to 80 national assessment agencies.
"Everybody was shocked by the scandal involving fraudulent
breast implants which affected tens of thousands of women in
Europe and around the world," EU health commissioner John Dalli
said as he outlined draft proposals for the new rules on
Wednesday
The proposals take into account lessons from the PIP implant
scandal AND include a scrutiny panel which would monitor the
national agencies' assessments.
"They (the panel) would have the possibility to pick out
medical devices on certain risk-based criteria to decide whether
to go into an in-depth analysis of the processes," Dalli told
reporters at a news conference.
INDUSTRY AND CONSUMER GROUPS CONCERNED
Industry body Eucomed, which represents about 22,500 medical
technology companies in Europe, said it was unhappy with the
proposal for the new scrutiny panel procedure, which it said
would "hamper innovation" whilst providing no extra safety nets
for patients.
"The current regulatory framework has provided a high level
of safety for patients in Europe without delaying them access to
life-saving medical technologies," Serge Bernasconi, Eucomed's
chief executive, said in a statement.
"Let's not unnecessarily push away Europe's strong
innovation and research capabilities to other continents at a
time when they are urgently needed."
European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) argued, on the other
hand, that the plans fall short of increasing quality and safety
standards and said medical device regulations should be beefed
up to levels similar to those required for pharmaceuticals.
"It is unacceptable that consumers are afforded different
protection levels depending whether they have an artificial
heart valve or take medicine for diabetes," said Monique Goyens,
head of BEUC.
She noted that if a there is a problem with a drug, patients
can stop taking them, but if an implanted device is problematic,
patients may face invasive and risky surgery to have it removed.
Among other main changes proposed is an extension of the
current legal definition of medical devices to include breast
and other aesthetic implants.
Independent assessment agencies will be given greater powers
to monitor device manufacturers, including unannounced factory
inspections and regular product testing, while EU governments
will be obliged to improve their supervision of the agencies.
Better product traceability systems will also be introduced
so that people can be alerted more rapidly to safety concerns
surrounding a particular device.
The European market for medical devices was estimated at 95
billion euros (123 billion) in 2009.
The legislation must be jointly approved by EU governments
and lawmakers, which could take up to two years.