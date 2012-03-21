* Cross-border movement only to be allowed in some cases
* Environmentalists say Commission bowing to pressure
BRUSSELS, March 21 Megatrucks, which are almost
as long as medium-sized aircraft, are expected to be given more
room for manoeuvre in Europe from next week.
The EU's transport chief is set to outline to the European
Parliament's transport committee on Monday a reinterpretation of
EU law.
It will ease a ban on cross-border use within the EU of the
25-metre long, 60-tonne trucks, also known as gigaliners, to
allow them to travel between consenting countries, rather than
being forced to switch to smaller vehicles, a spokeswoman said.
Environmental campaigners protest that such an easing poses
the risk of increased use of gigaliners, with the result that
less freight is shipped on railways and more carbon emissions
are generated.
EU states including Finland and Sweden have allowed
megatrucks and trials have taken place in Denmark and the
Netherlands.
"Instead of caving to pressure from the road transport
lobby, the Commission should be upholding EU legislation and
should not push ahead with these plans," said Michael Cramer,
transport spokesman for the Green Party in the European
Parliament.
"It needs to adhere to its previously stated position, which
ruled out any cross-border traffic of gigaliners."
Some campaigners see the chance for positive progress, but
say the focus should be on smarter, not bigger trucks.
Environmental transport group T&E said the right time for
the Commission to announce any changes would be at the end of
the year, when the EU executive is expected to review the
directive on the weights and dimensions of trucks.
Then it could also legislate for smarter, more aerodynamic,
fuel-saving trucks with reduced blind spots, to help prevent the
deaths of cyclists and pedestrians, thus improving the safety of
current vehicle design.
"We feel that this change can go either in a bad direction
or a good direction," said Jos Dings, director at T&E.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)