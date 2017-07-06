BRUSSELS, July 6 EU antitrust regulators accused
German drugmaker Merck KGaA, General Electric
and Japan's Canon of providing misleading information
during their merger deals, as regulators stepped up their
crackdown on such practices.
The European Commission said it had sent three separate
charge sheets known as statements of objections to Merck and
Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric and Canon.
While the charges will not affect the EU approvals of the
deals, they could lead to fines up to 1 percent of global
revenue for Merck KGaA and General Electric, and up to 10
percent for Canon.
Merck KGaA was accused of failing to provide information
about an innovation project for chemicals during the merger
review of its Sigma-Aldrich takeover which was approved in June
2015.
GE was charged with providing misleading research and
development information related to its takeover of LM Wind
earlier this year.
The EU competition enforcer said Canon jumped the gun via a
complex move and acquired Toshiba Medical Systems Corp prior to
securing regulatory approval. The deal was approved in September
2016.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)