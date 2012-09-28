BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods secured EU clearance on Friday to acquire British co-operative Milk Link.

The clearance is conditional on the divestment of Milk Link's long-life milk processing facility in Devon, as Arla and Milk Link were the two leading suppliers of long-life milk in the UK.

The European Commission said that with the proposed divestment, the acquisition would not significantly reduce competition.