BRUSSELS, March 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire building materials maker Consolis (approved March 16)

-- Germany's Mabanol Bitumen and H&R Refining to set up a joint venture (approved March 16)

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (approved March 16)

-- Swiss Post and Swiss rail company SBB to acquire joint control of SwissSign (approved March 16)

NEW LISTINGS

-- French media company Bollore to acquire control of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline April 24)

-- France's Group Credit Mutuel and French bank BNP Paribas to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline April 24)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 20

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding