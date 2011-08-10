BRUSSELS, Aug 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric ( SCHN.PA ) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O (approved Aug. 10)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire the non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 17

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc ( III.L ) to acquire control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (notified 11 July/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

AUG 18

-- CVC Partners to acquire a majority stake in French rail equipment maker Delachaux DELX.PA (notified July 12/deadline Aug 18/simplified)

-- U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO.N ) to acquire Swedish diagnostics company Phadia (notified July 12/deadline Aug 18)

AUG 19

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Oaktree Capital Management to acquire indirect joint control of U.S. advertising display company International Market Centers (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)

AUG 22

-- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Ashland ( ASH.N ) to acquire International Specialty Products (notified July 14/deadline Aug 22)

AUG 23

-- U.S.-based Apollo Global Management ( APO.N ) to acquire control of steelmaker Ascometal from Italian steelmaker Lucchini which is part of Russia's Severstal ( CHMF.MM ) (notified July 15/deadline Aug 23/simplified)

-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility RWE's ( RWEG.DE ) German long-distance power grid (notified July 15/deadline Aug 23)

AUG 24

-- French insurer Axa's ( AXAF.PA ) private equity arm and Italian investment fund F2i to acquire GDF Suez's GSZ.PA Italian gas grid (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 24)

AUG 25

-- Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKa.N ) ( BRKb.N ) to acquire U.S. chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25)

AUG 26

-- French investment fund Antin Infrastructure Partners and investment fund Rreef Pan European Infrastructure Fund to acquire indirect joint control of Spanish power plant operators Andasol-1 Central Termosolar Uno, S.A. and Andasol-2 Central Termosolar Dos, S.A. (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)

AUG 29