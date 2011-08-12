Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
BRUSSELS, Aug 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc (III.L) to acquire
control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (approved Aug. 11)
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 18
-- CVC Partners to acquire a majority stake in French rail equipment maker Delachaux DELX.PA (notified July 12/deadline Aug 18/simplified)
-- U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc (TMO.N) to acquire Swedish diagnostics company Phadia
(notified July 12/deadline Aug 18)
AUG 19
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Oaktree Capital Management to acquire indirect joint control of U.S. advertising display company International Market Centers (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)
AUG 22
-- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Ashland (ASH.N) to acquire
International Specialty Products (notified July 14/deadline Aug
22)
AUG 23
-- U.S.-based Apollo Global Management (APO.N) to acquire control of steelmaker Ascometal from Italian steelmaker Lucchini which is part of Russia's Severstal (CHMF.MM) (notified July 15/deadline Aug 23/simplified)
-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility
RWE's (RWEG.DE) German long-distance power grid (notified July
15/deadline Aug 23)
AUG 24
-- French insurer Axa's (AXAF.PA) private equity arm and
Italian investment fund F2i to acquire GDF Suez's GSZ.PA
Italian gas grid (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 25
-- Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) to acquire U.S. chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25)
AUG 26
-- French investment fund Antin Infrastructure Partners and investment fund Rreef Pan European Infrastructure Fund to acquire indirect joint control of Spanish power plant operators Andasol-1 Central Termosolar Uno, S.A. and Andasol-2 Central Termosolar Dos, S.A. (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
AUG 29
-- U.S. industrial company Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) to
acquire Swedish security services firm Niscayah NISCb.ST
(notified July 22/deadline Aug. 29/simplified)
AUG 30
-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major
Total SA (TOTF.PA), to acquire control of solar energy company
Tenesol (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug.
30/simplified)
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 7 Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper mine told Reuters.