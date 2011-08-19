BRUSSELS, Aug 19 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- French investment fund Antin Infrastructure Partners and
investment fund Rreef Pan European Infrastructure Fund approved
to acquire indirect joint control of Spanish power plant
operators Andasol-1 Central Termosolar Uno, S.A. and Andasol-2
Central Termosolar Dos, S.A.
-- U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc (TMO.N) wins approval to acquire Swedish diagnostics company
Phadia.
-- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Ashland (ASH.N) wins
approval to acquire International Specialty Products (notified
July 14/deadline Aug. 22)
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 17
-- French electric equipment maker Schneider Electric SA
(SCHN.PA) to acquire IT firm Telvent TLVT.O (notified July
11/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
AUG 23
-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility
RWE's (RWEG.DE) German long-distance power grid (notified July
15/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 24
-- French insurer Axa's (AXAF.PA) private equity arm and
Italian investment fund F2i to acquire GDF Suez's GSZ.PA
Italian gas grid (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 25
-- Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) to acquire U.S.
chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N (notified July 19/deadline
Aug. 25)
AUG 29
-- U.S. industrial company Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) to
acquire Swedish security services firm Niscayah NISCb.ST
(notified July 22/deadline Aug. 29/simplified)
AUG 30
-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major
Total SA (TOTF.PA), to acquire control of solar energy company
Tenesol (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30
/simplified)