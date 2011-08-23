BRUSSELS, Aug 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- U.S. industrial firm Stanley Black & Decker ( SWK.N ) to acquire Swedish security services firm Niscayah NISCb.ST.

-- Australian Macquarie Group ( MQG.AX ), a global provider of asset management, to acquire British-based mobile communications company Airwave Solutions.

NEW LISTINGS:

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 23

-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility RWE's ( RWEG.DE ) German long-distance power grid (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 23)

AUG 24

-- French insurer Axa's ( AXAF.PA ) private equity arm and Italian investment fund F2i to acquire GDF Suez's GSZ.PA Italian gas grid (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 24)

AUG 25

-- Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKa.N ) ( BRKb.N ) to acquire U.S. chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25)

AUG 30

-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major Total SA ( TOTF.PA ), to acquire control of solar energy company Tenesol (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief, which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group Hochtief ( HOTG.DE ) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30 /simplified)

SEPT 1

-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp ( 7211.T ) to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the Japanese automaker (notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)

-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp ( VFC.N ) to acquire U.S. footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.N (notified July 27/Sept. 1/simplified)

SEPT 2