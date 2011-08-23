London or Paris? Choice proves a taxing question for bankers
LONDON, Feb 6 Forget fine wine, haute cuisine and art ... the big question from London's bankers for a French delegation trying to lure them to Paris was, how much tax will I pay?
BRUSSELS, Aug 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- U.S. industrial firm Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) to
acquire Swedish security services firm Niscayah NISCb.ST.
-- Australian Macquarie Group (MQG.AX), a global provider of
asset management, to acquire British-based mobile communications
company Airwave Solutions.
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 23
-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility
RWE's (RWEG.DE) German long-distance power grid (notified July
15/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 24
-- French insurer Axa's (AXAF.PA) private equity arm and
Italian investment fund F2i to acquire GDF Suez's GSZ.PA
Italian gas grid (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 25
-- Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) to acquire U.S. chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25)
AUG 30
-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major
Total SA (TOTF.PA), to acquire control of solar energy company
Tenesol (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30
/simplified)
SEPT 1
-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) to acquire joint control of
Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the
Japanese automaker (notified July 27/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp (VFC.N) to acquire U.S.
footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.N (notified July
27/Sept. 1/simplified)
SEPT 2
-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)
LONDON, Feb 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.72 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Sage Group 9.35
Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.