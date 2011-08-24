PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6
Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, Aug 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- French insurer Axa's (AXAF.PA) private equity arm and
Italian investment fund F2i win approval to acquire GDF Suez's
GSZ.PA Italian gas grid G6 Rete Gas
-- German real estate group Moralis and German asset
management group Commerz Real, a unit of Commerzbank (CBKG.DE),
approved to acquire German electricty transmission operator
Amprion
NEW LISTINGS:
-- French company Antin Infrastructure Partners and RREEF
Pan European Infrastructure Fund LP to acquire from Spanish
construction firm ACS (ACS.MC) holdings in electricity companies
Andasol-1 Central Termosolar Uno SA and Andasol-2 Central
Termosolar Dos SA (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 23
-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility
RWE's (RWEG.DE) German long-distance power grid (notified July
15/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 25
-- Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) to acquire U.S. chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25)
AUG 30
-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major
Total SA (TOTF.PA), to acquire control of solar energy company
Tenesol (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30
/simplified)
SEPT 1
-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) to acquire joint control of
Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the
Japanese automaker (notified July 27/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp (VFC.N) to acquire U.S.
footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.N (notified July
27/Sept. 1/simplified)
SEPT 2
-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)
SEPT 5
-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
-- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure (ABE.MC) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene (UPM1V.HE) to acquire a
35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE
(notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will offer the European Commission to make small adjustments to their combined business in the area of derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.