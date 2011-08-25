BRUSSELS, Aug 25 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N)(BRKb.N) to acquire U.S.
chemicals company Lubrizol LZ.N
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 23
-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility
RWE's (RWEG.DE) German long-distance power grid (notified July
15/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 26
-- French company Antin Infrastructure Partners and RREEF
Pan European Infrastructure Fund LP to acquire from Spanish
construction firm ACS (ACS.MC) holdings in electricity companies
Andasol-1 Central Termosolar Uno SA and Andasol-2 Central
Termosolar Dos SA (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
AUG 30
-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major
Total SA (TOTF.PA), to acquire control of solar energy company
Tenesol (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30
/simplified)
SEPT 1
-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) to acquire joint control of
Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the
Japanese automaker (notified July 27/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp (VFC.N) to acquire U.S.
footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.N (notified July
27/Sept. 1/simplified)
SEPT 2
-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech
components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp
(8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing
plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm
Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by
FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
2/simplified)
SEPT 5
-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general
insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under
administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
-- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) to
acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission
companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal
Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure (ABE.MC)
and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to acquire joint control of a newly set
up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in
Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene (UPM1V.HE) to acquire a
35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE
(notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
SEPT 9
-- French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to acquire the
non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance
Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug.
4/deadline Sept. 9)
SEPT 16
-- U.S. equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT.N) to acquire
German maker of gas and diesel engine maker MWM Holding GmbH
(notified March 14/deadline extended to Sept 16 from May 5 after
Commission opens in-depth investigation and despite commitments
offered)