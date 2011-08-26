BRUSSELS, Aug 26 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Total Energie Developpement, a unit of French oil major Total SA ( TOTF.PA ), to acquire control of solar energy company Tenesol

NEW LISTINGS:

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 23

-- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility RWE's ( RWEG.DE ) German long-distance power grid (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 23)

AUG 26

-- French company Antin Infrastructure Partners and RREEF Pan European Infrastructure Fund LP to acquire from Spanish construction firm ACS ( ACS.MC ) holdings in electricity companies Andasol-1 Central Termosolar Uno SA and Andasol-2 Central Termosolar Dos SA (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)

AUG 30

-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief, which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group Hochtief ( HOTG.DE ) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30 /simplified)

SEPT 1

-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp ( 7211.T ) to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the Japanese automaker (notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)

-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp ( VFC.N ) to acquire U.S. footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.N (notified July 27/Sept. 1/simplified)

SEPT 2

-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp ( 4901.T ) and Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)

SEPT 5

-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

-- Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) and Barclays Bank ( BARC.L ) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

SEPT 6

-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure ( ABE.MC ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene ( UPM1V.HE ) to acquire a 35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

SEPT 9

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire the non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9)

SEPT 16