BRUSSELS, Aug 29 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA ( BAK.N ) to acquire Dow Chemical's ( DOW.N ) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro ( MEOG.DE ) to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings ( 1038.HK ) to acquire British utility Northumbrian Water Group NWG.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble ( PG.N ) and Israeli peer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA.TA ) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29)

-- DCDC Holdings, which is owned by Regal Entertainment Group ( RGC.N ), AMC Entertainment Inc [MHIAE.UL] and Cinemark USA; Universal Pictures and Warner Brothers Entertainment to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28/simplified)

-- British industrials group GKN ( GKN.L ) to acquire German auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

-- German carmaker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE ( MANG.DE ) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- German carmaker BMW ( BMWG.DE ) to acquire Dutch financial services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser companny Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- U.S. company Dow Chemical ( DOW.N ) and Ube Advanced Materials, which is owned by Japan's Ube Industries, to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)

-- Indian industrial group Motherson Group to acquire stakes in auto parts company Peguform Group and German fibre composite components supplier Wethje Group from Austrian auto parts company Cross Industries (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- French investment company Eurazeo ( EURA.PA ) to acquire a stake in French clothing maker Moncler (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire insurer Fortis Luxembourg VIE (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Apollo to acquire German water management product compamy VAG (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 30

-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief, which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group Hochtief ( HOTG.DE ) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30 /simplified)

SEPT 1

-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp ( 7211.T ) to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the Japanese automaker (notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)

-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp ( VFC.N ) to acquire U.S. footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.N (notified July 27/Sept. 1/simplified)

SEPT 2

-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp ( 4901.T ) and Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)

SEPT 5

-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

-- Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) and Barclays Bank ( BARC.L ) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

SEPT 6

-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure ( ABE.MC ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene ( UPM1V.HE ) to acquire a 35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

