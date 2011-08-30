Rome moves to shield Italy Inc from corporate raiders
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- U.S. clothing company VF Corp (VFC.N) to acquire U.S.
footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.L (approved Aug.
29)
-- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) to acquire joint control of
Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the
Japanese automaker (approved Aug. 29)
NEW LISTINGS:
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 30
-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30
/simplified)
SEPT 2
-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)
SEPT 5
-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
-- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure (ABE.MC) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene (UPM1V.HE) to acquire a
35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE
(notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
SEPT 7
-- Private equity firm Apollo to acquire German water management product compamy VAG (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
SEPT 9
-- French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to acquire the
non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance
Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug.
4/deadline Sept. 9)
SEPT 16
-- French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to acquire insurer
Fortis Luxembourg VIE (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept.
16/simplified)
SEPT 19
-- French investment company Eurazeo (EURA.PA) to acquire a
stake in French clothing maker Moncler (notified Aug.
12/deadline Sept. 19)
