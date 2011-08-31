BRUSSELS, Aug 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief, which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group Hochtief ( HOTG.DE ) (approved Aug. 30)

-- Finnish technology company Tieto Corp ( TIE1V.HE ), Sweden's Swedbank ( SWEDa.ST ) and Sweden's SEB group to acquire technology company Tieto Estonia Services (approved Aug. 30)

-- Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) and Barclays Bank ( BARC.L ) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (approved Aug. 29)

-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp ( 4901.T ) and Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (approved Aug. 29)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 5

-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

SEPT 6

-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure ( ABE.MC ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene ( UPM1V.HE ) to acquire a 35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

SEPT 7

-- Private equity firm Apollo to acquire German water management product compamy VAG (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)

SEPT 9

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire the non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9)

SEPT 16

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire insurer Fortis Luxembourg VIE (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)

SEPT 19

-- French investment company Eurazeo ( EURA.PA ) to acquire a stake in French clothing maker Moncler (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)

SEPT 20

-- German specialty glass supplier Flabeg GmbH, German solar receiver maker Schott Solar CSP GmbH and German renewable energy company sbp sonne gmbh to establish joint venture (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)

SEPT 21

-- Indian industrial group Motherson Group to acquire stakes in auto parts company Peguform Group and German fibre composite components supplier Wethje Group from Austrian auto parts company Cross Industries (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Copenhagen Airport (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Brussels Airport (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CIE Management IX Ltd. to acquire Swedish telecommunications company Nordic Cable Acquisition Company Sub-Holding AB (notified on Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)