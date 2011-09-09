BRUSSELS, Sept 9 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
None
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 16
-- French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to acquire insurer
Fortis Luxembourg VIE (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept.
16/simplified)
SEPT 19
-- French investment company Eurazeo (EURA.PA) to acquire a
stake in French clothing maker Moncler (notified Aug.
12/deadline Sept. 19)
SEPT 20
-- German specialty glass supplier Flabeg GmbH, German solar
receiver maker Schott Solar CSP GmbH and German renewable energy
company sbp sonne gmbh to establish joint venture (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
SEPT 21
-- Indian industrial group Motherson Group to acquire stakes
in auto parts company Peguform Group and German fibre composite
components supplier Wethje Group from Austrian auto parts
company Cross Industries (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21/simplified)
-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire
Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Copenhagen Airport
(notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)
-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire
Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Brussels Airport
(notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CIE Management IX Ltd. to acquire
Swedish telecommunications company Nordic Cable Acquisition
Company Sub-Holding AB (notified on Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21/simplified)
SEPT 22
-- U.S. company Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and Ube Advanced
Materials, which is owned by Japan's Ube Industries, to set up a
joint venture (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)
SEPT 26
-- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German
truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) to acquire Dutch financial
services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug.
22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser
company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified
Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- Polish heating distributor Dalkia Polska to acquire the
majority of the capital share of Polish heating distributor
Stoleczne Przedsiebiorstwo (notified on Aug. 22/deadline Sept.
26/simplified)
SEPT 28
-- DCDC Holdings, which is owned by Regal Entertainment
Group (RGC.N), AMC Entertainment Inc [MHIAE.UL] and Cinemark
USA; Universal Pictures and Warner Brothers Entertainment to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept.
28/simplified)
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V.
and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging
their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 29
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29)