BRIEF-State Street Corp reports a 6.81 pct passive stake in Polaris Industries
* State Street Corp reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in polaris industries inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k4GuQM) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Private equity firm CIE Management IX Ltd. to acquire Swedish telecommunications company Nordic Cable Acquisition Company Sub-Holding AB (approved Sept. 20)
-- Polish heating distributor Dalkia Polska to acquire the majority of the capital share of Polish heating distributor Stoleczne Przedsiebiorstwo (approved Sept. 19)
NEW LISTINGS:
-- German sugar company Suedzucker (SZUG.DE) to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 22
-- U.S. company Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and Ube Advanced
Materials, which is owned by Japan's Ube Industries, to set up a
joint venture (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)
SEPT 26
-- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) to acquire Dutch financial
services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug.
22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
SEPT 28
-- DCDC Holdings, which is owned by Regal Entertainment
Group (RGC.N), AMC Entertainment Inc [MHIAE.UL] and Cinemark
USA; Universal Pictures and Warner Brothers Entertainment to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept.
28/simplified)
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 29
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro
(MEOG.DE) to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings (1038.HK) to acquire British utility Northumbrian Water
Group NWG.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
OCT 3
-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)
* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
* Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports a 5.42 percent passive stake in Egalet Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kIGt78) Further company coverage: