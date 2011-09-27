PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (approved Sept. 26)
-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (approved Sept. 27)
NEW LISTINGS:
-- Belgian building materials group Etex to acquire German peer Lafarge's LAFP.PA gypsum assets in Europe and South America (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)
-- Vitol Investment Holdings, a unit of oil trader Vital [VITOLV.UL], and U.S. energy company ArcLight to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based Petro Lux (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
-- U.S. company Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and Japanese trading house Mitsui (8031.T) to set up a Brazilian joint venture (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 28
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
OCT 3
-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)
OCT 4
-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia, which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)
OCT 5
-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy
(RWEG.DE) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint
control of Spanish bank Santander's (SAN.MC) life insurance,
pension and general insurance operations in Latin America
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) and Swiss company the Galenica Group (GALN.S) to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 6
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire a controlling stake in French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies [FCOFDO.UL] (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 6/simplified)
OCT 7
-- U.S. software company Microsoft (MSFT.O) to acquire video
chat service Skype (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners [APAX.UL] to acquire U.S. maker of medical devices Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)
OCT 13
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29
after Teva offers commitments)
OCT 14
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a stake in international health club operator Virgin Active (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
-- Private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, and funds controlled by Techmology Crossover Ventures to acquire joint control of Arizona-registered company Godaddy Group (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states