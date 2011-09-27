BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- German carmaker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE ( MANG.DE ) (approved Sept. 26)

-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (approved Sept. 27)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Belgian building materials group Etex to acquire German peer Lafarge's LAFP.PA gypsum assets in Europe and South America (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- Vitol Investment Holdings, a unit of oil trader Vital [VITOLV.UL], and U.S. energy company ArcLight to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based Petro Lux (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)

-- U.S. company Dow Chemical ( DOW.N ) and Japanese trading house Mitsui ( 8031.T ) to set up a Brazilian joint venture (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 28

-- British industrials group GKN ( GKN.L ) to acquire German auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

SEPT 30

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA ( BAK.N ) to acquire Dow Chemical's ( DOW.N ) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble ( PG.N ) and Israeli peer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

OCT 3

-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)

OCT 4

-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia, which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)

OCT 5

-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy ( RWEG.DE ) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint control of Spanish bank Santander's ( SAN.MC ) life insurance, pension and general insurance operations in Latin America (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care ( FMEG.DE ) and Swiss company the Galenica Group ( GALN.S ) to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

OCT 6

-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire a controlling stake in French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies [FCOFDO.UL] (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 6/simplified)

OCT 7

-- U.S. software company Microsoft ( MSFT.O ) to acquire video chat service Skype (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)

-- Private equity firm Apax Partners [APAX.UL] to acquire U.S. maker of medical devices Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)

OCT 13

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA.TA ) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O (notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29 after Teva offers commitments)

OCT 14

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a stake in international health club operator Virgin Active (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)

-- Private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, and funds controlled by Techmology Crossover Ventures to acquire joint control of Arizona-registered company Godaddy Group (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)