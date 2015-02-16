BRUSSELS Feb 16 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire Scandinavian
IT services provider Evry (approved Feb. 16)
-- German DIY retailer OBI to acquire a joint venture led by
Brico Business Cooperation (approved Feb. 11)
-- Swiss telecoms provider Swisscom and car
leasing company Sixt to set up a joint venture (approved FEb.
11)
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire British
brickmaker Ibstock Group from Irish buidling supplies group CRH
(approved Feb. 4)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Abellio, the international unit of Dutch state-owned rail
company NS, to take control of the ScotRail rail services in
Scotland (notified Feb. 11/deadline March 18)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline extended to June 30 from Feb. 13 after
the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 20
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire rival
S&B Minerals (notified Jan. 15/deadline Feb. 20)
FEB 23
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
FEB 25
-- Asset manager The Carlyle Group and private equity
firm Warburg Pincus to jointly acquire control of credit
rating agency DBRS Holdings (notified Jan. 21/deadline Feb.
25/simplified)
FEB 26
-- German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen to buy
U.S. peer TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (notified Jan.
22/deadline Feb. 26)
FEB 27
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire aseptic filler machines maker SIG Combibloc Group AG
and SIG Holding USA (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb.
27/simplified)
MARCH 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
-- Daimler and Kamaz to merge two
currently independent joint ventures, MBTV and FKTR, with new
entity making Mercedes-Benz and Kamaz truck cabins in Russia as
well as integrating after-sales and spare-parts businesses
(notified Jan 29/deadline March 3/simplified)
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a
subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to
acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De
Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second
time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on
Nov. 24)
MARCH 12
-- Lone Star Funds to purchase German cement producer
HeidelbergCement AG's construction products maker
Hanson Building entities (notified Feb. 5/deadline March
12/simplified)
-- Spanish bank BBVA to acquire sole control of
Turkish lender Garanti Bank which is now jointly
controlled by BBVA and Dogus Holding A.S. (notified Feb.
5/deadline March 12/simplified)
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
Wren House, which is owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority,
to jointly acquire E.ON's Iberian business (notified Feb.
5/deadline March 12/simplified)
MARCH 13
-- British insurer Aviva to acquire rival Friends
Life (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co
to purchase U.S. maker of infusion pumps and other
medical devices CareFusion Corp (notified Feb.
6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 16
-- Irish building products group Kingspan to acquire
Belgian holding company Steel Partners NV, which owns Belgian
insulated panels maker Joris Ide Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline
March 16)
-- Irish drugmaker Actavis to acquire botox maker
Allergan (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp and
holding company Ficosa Inversion, which currently has sole
control of Ficosa International, to acquire joint control of
Spanish car parts maker Ficosa International
(notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 18
-- British bank Barclays to acquire sole control of
Spanish insurer CNP Barclays Vida y Pensiones Compania de
Seguros, which is now jointly controlled by Barclays and French
insurer CNP Assurances (notified Feb. 11/deadline
March 18/simplified)
-- British support services group DCC to buy Esso's
French motorway retail network (notified Feb.
2/deadline March 18/simplified)
APRIL 30
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 30 from April 24 after the Commission resumed
its scrutiny after a four-day halt)
MAY 13
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the third time to May 13 from May 6)
MAY 26
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline May 26 after the companies revised their
concessions)
JUNE 26
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline extended for the third time to June 26 from May 29)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
