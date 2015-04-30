BRUSSELS, April 30 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group and Spanish
hotel chain Melia Hotels International to acquire joint control
of six hotels in Spain (approved April 29)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire
Austrian bank Hypo Group Alpe Adria AG (HGAA) (notified April
28/deadline June 8/simplified)
-- Investment funds Equistone Partners Europe to acquire
storage solutions maker Groupe Averys (notified April
27/deadline June 5/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 6 from
July 23 after the companies asked for more time)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 11
-- Japanese electronics group Hitachi to acquire
Italian train maker AnsaldoBreda and its rail-signalling company
Ansaldo STS from Italian aerospace and defence group
Finmeccanica (notified March 31/deadline May
11/simplified)
MAY 12
-- French seismic survey group CGG and British
energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie to set up a joint venture
(notified April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)
-- Investment fund Apollo Management to acquire
German mail order and Internet retailer Walz Group (notified
April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsui Chemicals and South Korean
conglomerate SK Holdings to set up a joint venture
(notified April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)
-- French equity firm Ardian to acquire a 65-percent stake
in Spanish toll-road operator Tunels, which is 35-percent
controlled by Spanish toll-road operator Abertis SA
(notified April 1/deadline May 12)
MAY 13
-- Canadian public pension fund Caisse de Depot du Placement
du Quebec and British asset manager Hermes to acquire 40 percent
of British high-speed rail Eurostar International Ltd, which is
55 percent owned by French rail operator SNCF Mobilities
(notified March 19/deadline extended to May 13 from April 28
after the companies offered concessions)
-- Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH)
to acquire some Italian coal and gas businesses from German
utility E.ON (notified April 7/deadline May
13/simplified)
-- Spanish lender Caixabank to acquire control of
Portuguese bank Banco BPI (notified April 7/deadline
May 13/simplified)
MAY 18
-- Predica Prevoyance and investment fund Omnes Capital to
jointly acquire wind farms (notified April 8/deadline May
18/simplified)
-- Canadian property and casualty insurer Fairfax Financial
Holdings to acquire British specialty insurer Brit Plc
(notified April 8/deadline May 18/simplified)
MAY 19
-- Investment fund Bain Capital Investors to acquire auto
fluids maker TI Fluid Systems (notified April 9/deadline May
19/simplified)
-- Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis Siegfried
Holdings to acquire indirect sole control of Swedish electricity
distribution system operator Fortum Distribution AB, a unit of
Fortum Oyj for about 6.6 billion euros. (notified
April 9/deadline May 19/simplified)
MAY 21
-- Japanese printing manufacturer Brother Industries
to acquire British barcode printer Domino Printing
Sciences for about 1.03 billion pounds in
cash.(notified April 13/deadline May 21/simplified)
-- Heinz Herrman Thiele, the owner of Knorr Bremwse
, to buy rail technology provider Vossloh,
(notified April 9/deadline May 21)
MAY 22
-- Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund
Pimco plan to raise their stake in Polish business space
developer Echo Investment to 66 percent (notified April
14/deadline May 22/simplified)
MAY 26
-- DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated
cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, to buy
Vienna-based packaging business Duropack (notified April
15/deadline May 26)
MAY 27
-- Private equity firm 3i Group and German fuel
storage services provider Oiltanking GmbH to jointly acquire
Oiltanking Ghent and Oiltanking Terneuzen which are now solely
controlled by Oiltanking GmbH (notified April 16/deadline May
27/simplified)
MAY 28
-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries to
buy Luxembourg-based International Flooring Systems (notified
March 2/deadline May 28)
MAY 29
-- Spanish bank Banco Sabadell to acquire British
peer TSB (notified April 20/deadline May 29/simplified)
JUNE 1
-- German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA to
acquire U.S. peer Sigma-Aldrich (notified April
21/deadline June 1)
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/new deadline
June 1 after Commission lifts deadline suspension)
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the fourth time to June 1 from May 13)
JUNE 2
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire negative
control rights in online fantasy sports services FanDuel Ltd,
which is jointly owned by Comcast, Pentech Fund II Ltd
Partnership, Piton Capital Venture Fund, Scottish Enterprise and
Shamrock Capital Growth Fund (notified April 22/deadline June
2/simplified)
JUNE 3
-- Deprez Holding to acquire a controlling stake in food
processor Greenyard Foods which is now jointly controlled by
food and vegetable supplier Univeg Holding BV and horticulture
producer Peatinvest NV (notified April 23/deadline June
3/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline June 26/companies offer commitments on March 13)
JULY 24
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline July 24)
AUG 6
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the second time
to Aug. 6 from July 8 after GE asked for more time)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from
Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)