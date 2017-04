BRUSSELS May 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French rail operator SNCF Mobilities to acquire full control of high-speed rail company Eurostar (approved May 13)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Canada Life Group UK Ltd, which is a unit of Great-West Lifeco Inc, to acquire Irish insurer Legal & General International (Ireland) Ltd, which is a unit of British insurer Legal & General Group (notified May 11/deadline June 18/simplified)

-- Steel producers Feralpi Siderurgica and Duferco, which is part of Swiss-based Duferco International Trading Holding, to acquire Italian peer Lucchini SpA Servola SpA (notified May 7/deadline June 16/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MAY 21

-- Heinz Herrman Thiele, the owner of Knorr Bremwse , to buy rail technology provider Vossloh, (notified April 9/deadline May 21)

MAY 22

-- Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco plan to raise their stake in Polish business space developer Echo Investment to 66 percent (notified April 14/deadline May 22/simplified)

MAY 26

-- DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, to buy Vienna-based packaging business Duropack (notified April 15/deadline May 26)

MAY 27

-- Private equity firm 3i Group and German fuel storage services provider Oiltanking GmbH to jointly acquire Oiltanking Ghent and Oiltanking Terneuzen which are now solely controlled by Oiltanking GmbH (notified April 16/deadline May 27/simplified)

MAY 28

-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries to buy Luxembourg-based International Flooring Systems (notified March 2/deadline May 28)

MAY 29

-- Spanish bank Banco Sabadell to acquire British peer TSB (notified April 20/deadline May 29/simplified)

JUNE 1

-- German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA to acquire U.S. peer Sigma-Aldrich (notified April 21/deadline June 1)

-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/new deadline June 1 after Commission lifts deadline suspension)

JUNE 2

-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire negative control rights in online fantasy sports services FanDuel Ltd, which is jointly owned by Comcast, Pentech Fund II Ltd Partnership, Piton Capital Venture Fund, Scottish Enterprise and Shamrock Capital Growth Fund (notified April 22/deadline June 2/simplified)

JUNE 3

-- Deprez Holding to acquire a controlling stake in food processor Greenyard Foods which is now jointly controlled by food and vegetable supplier Univeg Holding BV and horticulture producer Peatinvest NV (notified April 23/deadline June 3/simplified)

JUNE 4

-- Bermuda-based reinsurer ParterRe Ltd and Axis Capital Holdings Ltd to merge (notified April 24/deadline June 4/simplified)

JUNE 5

-- Investment funds Equistone Partners Europe to acquire storage solutions maker Groupe Averys (notified April 27/deadline June 5/simplified)

JUNE 8

-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire Austrian bank Hypo Group Alpe Adria AG (HGAA) (notified April 28/deadline June 8/simplified)

JUNE 9

-- Chemical holding company International Chemical Investors Group to buy Switzerland-based Ineos' chlorovinyls business (notified April 29/deadline June 9)

-- Private equity firms IDeA Capital Funds SGR S.p.A, IP Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l. and Hunt Capital S.A. to jointly acquire orthopaedic products maker Corin Group PLC (notified April 29/deadline June 9/simplified)

JUNE 10

-- Singapore-based commodities firm Olam International Ltd to aquire Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business (notified April 30/deadline June 10)

JUNE 11

-- U.S. metals company Alcoa to acquire U.S. titanium supplier RTI International Metals (notified May 4/deadline June 11)

-- U.S. packaging company Plastipak to acquire Spanish peer Appe Packaging Inc(notified May 4/deadline June 11)

JUNE 26

-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov. 28/deadline June 26/companies offer commitments on March 13)

JULY 24

-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc (notified Jan. 9/deadline July 24)

AUG 6

-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 6 from July 23 after the companies asked for more time)

SEPT 2

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)