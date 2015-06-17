BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Singapore's Flextronics to acquire French
telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent's Italian assets
(approved June 17)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Haring Central department store to acquire 50.1 percent
of KS Premium Holding (notified June 16/deadline July
22/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Group to
acquire British petrol station operator Scimitar Topco Ltd
(notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
-- France's Jacquet Metal Service to acquire Swiss
steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach's steel distribution business
in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria (notified June
5/deadline July 10)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 19
-- Finnish energy company Stl to acquire joint control of
aviation Fuelling Service Norway AS, which is part of oil
producer Royal Dutch Shell Keele Oy (notified May
12/deadline June 19)
JUNE 22
-- U.S. telecoms equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc
to buy Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity's network
gear business BNS (notified May 13/deadline June 22)
JUNE 23
-- German car parts maker Mahle Behr to acquire U.S. car
parts maker Delphi's Thermal Systems unit (notified May
18/deadline June 23)
JUNE 24
-- Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board to jointly acquire Tonopah Solar
Energy Holdings (notified May 19/deadline June 24/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Private equity firm Permira and investment fund Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. software
company Informatica (notified May 21/deadline June
26/simplified)
-- DCC Holding A/S, which is a subsidiary of Irish company
DCC Plc, and DLG Service A/S, which is unit of Danish
cooperative DLG Group, to combine their Danish energy businesses
(notified May 21/deadline June 26)
JUNE 29
-- French shipping company CMA CGM to acquire
Oldenburg-Portugiesische Dampfschiffs-Rhederei GmbH & Co. KG,
which is a unit of the Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co KG (notified
May 22/deadline June 29)
-- French investment fund LBO France to acquire control of
clothing retailer IKKS (notified May 22/deadline June
29/simplified)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint
control of British port operator ABP together with
infrastructure investor Borealis and Singapore state-owned
investment vehicle GIC Pte Ltd (notified May 22/deadline June
29/simplified)
JUNE 30
-- U.S. investment firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. to
acquire Italian lender Banca FarmaFactoring S.p.A (notified May
26/deadline June 30/simplified)
JULY 1
-- British Airways-owner IAG's to acquire a
25-percent stake in Irish airline Aer Lingus (notified
May 27/deadline July 1)
-- China National Chemical Corp to acquire Italian tyre
maker Pirelli (notified May 27/deadlineJuly 1)
JULY 2
-- British meat producer Dawn Meats to acquire a 49 percent
stake in French meat producer Elivia which is only wholly owned
by agricultural cooperative Terrena (notified May 28/deadline
July 2/simplified)
JULY 8
-- Aberdeen Infrastructure to acquire a stake in a hospital
concession from Globalvia Infraestructuras (notified June
3/deadline July 8)
-- Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management to buy
pet food supplier Partner in Pet Food Holdings (notified June
3/deadline July 8/simplified)
-- U.S. investment company OpenGate Capital Group Europe to
acquire chemicals producer Kem One Innovative Vinyls (notified
June 3/deadline July 8)
-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer
Tican (notified June 3/deadline July 8)
JULY 10
-- RTL Nederland Ventures, which is part of German
publishing group Bertelsmann group, to acquire joint control of
Dutch advertiser Reclamefolder nl B.V. (notified June 5/deadline
July 10/simplified)
-- U.S. trading group Castleton Commodities International to
acquire Morgan Stanley's physical oil business (notified
June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)
JULY 17
-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss
drugmaker Novartis' influenza vaccines business
(notified June 12/deadline July 17)
-- U.S. private equity firm KKR plan to buy
controlling stake in Ursa Insulation Holding BV from Spanish
building materials group Uralita (notified June
12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity plan to buy
aviation company Worldwide Flight Services Global Holding
(notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
JULY 20
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July
20)
-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer
Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 24
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline July 24)
AUG 6
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)
AUG 21
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time
to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from
Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)