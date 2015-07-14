BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Investment fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and real estate investment trust Intu Holding S.a.r.l. to indirectly acquire a joint controlling stake in Spanish shopping mall Puerto Venecia Investments SOCIMI S.A. (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 15
-- British Airways-owner IAG's to acquire Irish airline Aer Lingus (notified May 27/deadline extened to July 15 from July 1 after IAG offered concessions)
JULY 17
-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss drugmaker Novartis' influenza vaccines business (notified June 12/deadline July 17)
JULY 20
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 22
-- French building supplies company St Gobain to acquire Swiss chemicals company Sika (notified June 16/deadline July 22)
JUNE 23
-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 23 from July 8 after the Danish competition regulator asked to review the case)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a 65 percent stake in Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM (notified June 17/deadline July 23)
JULY 27
-- Swiss supermarket chain Coop Genossenschaft and Swisscom to set up an online joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 27/simplified)
-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (notified June 19/deadline July 27)
JULY 29
-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo (notified June 23/deadline July 29)
-- U.S. company Berkshire Hathaway to acquire U.S. personal care and cosmetics company Procter & Gamble's Duracell battery unit (notified June 23/deadline July 29)
JULY 30
-- Swedish insurer AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finnish insurer Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company to set up a joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
-- Schibsted Distribution and Amedia Distribution Helthjem to set up a joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Talanx Asset Management GmbH and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord LB) to acquire joint control of alternative asset investment management company Caplantic GmbH (notified June 25/deadline July 31/simplified)
AUG 4
-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management to acquire biological testing services company Labco (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 5
-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)
-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)
AUG 6
-- U.S. healthcare company Danaher Corp to acquire air and water filter maker Pall Corp (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)
-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)
AUG 7
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire beauty products retailer Douglas Group (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
AUG 10
-- Private equity firm Lone Star Fund IX to acquire textile floor coverings producer Balta (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
AUG 11
-- Investment fund Apollo Management L.P. to acquire Saint-Gobain Emballage, Saint Gobain Vicasa S.A., Saint Gobain Vidros and Obale, with the group known as Verallia (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
AUG 13
-- Swiss bakery products maker Aryzta to acquire 49 percent of frozen food retailer Picard Groupe (notified July 8/deadline Aug. 13)
AUG 14
-- NH Hotel Group SA and HNA Hospitality Group Co Ltd to set up a joint venture which will operate mainly in China (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
AUG 17
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire theatre producer Stage Entertainment (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Spanish energy company Repsol and Mexican industrial group Grupo Kuo to expand their joint venture Dynasol (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Altor to jointly acquire soy-based protein solutions maker Hamlet Protein (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17)
AUG 21
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth