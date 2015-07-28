Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BRUSSELS, July 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management to acquire biological testing services company Labco (approved July 28
-- U.S. healthcare company Danaher Corp to acquire air and water filter maker Pall Corp (approved July 27)
-- Talanx Asset Management GmbH and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord LB) to acquire joint control of alternative asset investment management company Caplantic GmbH (approved July 24)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. real estate services provider DTZ to acquire U.S. peer Cushman & Wakefield (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 28)
-- Volkswagen Financial Services, which is part of German carmaker Volkswagen, and Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to set up a joint venture called Volkswagen Credit Compania Financiera (notified July 17/deadliine Aug. 24/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 29
-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo (notified June 23/deadline July 29)
AUG 4
-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer Hospira (notified June 15/deadline extended to Aug. 4 from July 20 after Pfizer offered concessions)
AUG 5
-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)
-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)
AUG 6
-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)
AUG 7
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire beauty products retailer Douglas Group (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
AUG 10
-- Private equity firm Lone Star Fund IX to acquire textile floor coverings producer Balta (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
AUG 11
-- Investment fund Apollo Management L.P. to acquire Saint-Gobain Emballage, Saint Gobain Vicasa S.A., Saint Gobain Vidros and Obale, with the group known as Verallia (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
AUG 13
-- Swiss bakery products maker Aryzta to acquire 49 percent of frozen food retailer Picard Groupe (notified July 8/deadline Aug. 13)
AUG 14
-- NH Hotel Group SA and HNA Hospitality Group Co Ltd to set up a joint venture which will operate mainly in China (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
AUG 17
-- Investment fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and real estate investment trust Intu Holding S.a.r.l. to indirectly acquire a joint controlling stake in Spanish shopping mall Puerto Venecia Investments SOCIMI S.A. (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire theatre producer Stage Entertainment (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Spanish energy company Repsol and Mexican industrial group Grupo Kuo to expand their joint venture Dynasol (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Altor to jointly acquire soy-based protein solutions maker Hamlet Protein (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17)
AUG 18
-- U.S. staffing company ManpowerGroup Inc to acquire German peer 7S Group (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)
AUG 19
-- French companies Groupe In Vivo and Groupe Scael to set up a joint venture (notified July 14/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)
-- Fuel supplier World Fuel Services Corp to acquire businesses divested by BP Plc (notified July 14/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)
AUG 20
-- Dutch building materials distributor PontMeyer, which is part of Deli Building Supplies B.V., to acquire Dutch holding company DBS (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 20)
AUG 24
-- Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP to acquire online retailer RFS (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc to buy Johnson Controls Inc's workplace solutions business (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Magyar Telekom, 59 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, to form a joint venture with Swiss-based energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 26
-- Italian confectionery maker Ferrero to purchase British chocolate retailer Thornstons (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Perrigo to buy portfolio of over-the-counter brands form British peer GlaxoSmithKline (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26)
-- Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group , is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos (notified July 22/ deadline Aug. 26)
AUG 27
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 27)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SEPT 11
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for third time to Sept. 11 from Aug. 21)
NOV 25
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Nov. 25 from July 20 after Commission opened in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.