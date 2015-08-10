BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
BRUSSELS Aug 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swiss bakery products maker Aryzta to acquire 49 percent of frozen food retailer Picard Groupe (approved Aug. 7)
-- French companies Groupe In Vivo and Groupe Scael to set up a joint venture (approved Aug. 7)
-- Private equity firm Lone Star Fund IX to acquire textile floor coverings producer Balta (approved Aug. 5)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management to aquire majority control of Slovenian bank Nova KBM (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)
-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniel Midland to acquire Belgian vegetable oil distributor AOR NV (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 9)
-- Evo Payments International, Raiffeisen Bank Polska and Czech lender Raiffeisenbank to jointly control two new subsidiaries with merchant acquiring and acquiring processing services transferred from the two banks (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 8/simplified)
-- Private equity firms 3i Group and AMP Capital Investors to acquire joint control of offshore emergency and rescue services provider Esvagt (notified July 31/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 20
-- Dutch building materials distributor PontMeyer, which is part of Deli Building Supplies B.V., to acquire Dutch holding company DBS (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 20)
AUG 24
-- Volkswagen Financial Services, which is part of German carmaker Volkswagen, and Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to set up a joint venture called Volkswagen Credit Compania Financiera (notified July 17/deadliine Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP to acquire online retailer RFS (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc to buy Johnson Controls Inc's workplace solutions business (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Magyar Telekom, 59 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, to form a joint venture with Swiss-based energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 26
-- Italian confectionery maker Ferrero to purchase British chocolate retailer Thornstons (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Perrigo to buy portfolio of over-the-counter brands form British peer GlaxoSmithKline (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26)
-- Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group , is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos (notified July 22/ deadline Aug. 26)
AUG 28
-- U.S. real estate services provider DTZ to acquire U.S. peer Cushman & Wakefield (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 28)
SEPT 1
-- British engineering company GKN to acquire Dutch company Fokker Technologies (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)
-- British support services provider DCC Group to acquire French gas company Butagaz from Anglo Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)
-- U.S. grains company Archer Daniels Midland Co to acquire starch producer Eaststarch (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)
SEPT 2
-- Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell to acquire BG Group (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 2)
-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 2)
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SEPT 7
-- Austrian bank Raiffeisen Zentralbank Osterreich to acquire sole control of Austrian pension fund Valida Holding (notified Aug. 3/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
-- Mahindra World City Developers and Japan's Sumitomo Corp to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 3/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
SEPT 9
-- German retailer REWE to acquire some travel units from Swiss travel operator Kuoni Reisen (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Buyout group KKR to acquire majority stake in German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)
SEPT 11
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for third time to Sept. 11 from Aug. 21)
SEPT 18
-- Dutch chipmaker NXP to acquire U.S. peer Freescale (notified July 31, deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Sept. 4 after NXP offered concessions)
NOV 25
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Nov. 25 from July 20 after Commission opened in-depth investigation)
DEC 8
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Dec. 8 from Aug. 3 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses.