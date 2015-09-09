BRUSSELS, Sept 9 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (approved Sept. 8)
-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniel Midland to
acquire Belgian vegetable oil distributor AOR NV (approved Sept.
7)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. investment firm Colony Capital and French
insurer Axa to jointly acquire data center operator Groupe Data
4 (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- French airports operator Aeroports de Paris and
British catering services provider Select Service Partner Group
to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct.
9/simplified)
-- British real estate private equity firm Benson Elliot
Capital Management and U.S. private equity investment firm
Walton Street Capital LLC to jointly acquire eight hotels
(notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire Dutch car
leasing company LeasePlan Corp N.V. (notified Sept. 4/deadline
Oct. 9/simplified)
-- British energy company Trailstone to acquire German peer
Energy2Market GmbH (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- German car parts maker KSPG and China's Huayu Automotive
Systems Co Shanghai/People's Republic of China (Hasco) to
jointly acquire a business in the Chinese car aluminium casting
sector (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to acquire British
restaurant operator Casual Dining Group (notified Aug.
31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC to
acquire British marketing company Chime Communications plc
(notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 14
-- Singapore-listed palm oil processor Wilmar International
and Italian oil products company Fox Petrolifera
Italiana SpA to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)
-- BPIFrance and Springwater Capital LLC to acquire joint
control of French paper producer Delion France (notified Aug.
10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)
-- Naxicap Partners and Fonds Avenir Automobile to acquire
joint control of French car parts maker Defta Group (notified
Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire
energy company PKP Energetyka (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept.
16/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International, Bain Capital
and Clessidra to jointly acquire Italian banking services
company ICBPI (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16)
-- Chinese state-owned food firms Bright Food Group Co
Ltd to acquire Spanish holding company Invermik SA
(notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)
SEPT 17
-- Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Spanish energy
group Gas Natural to acquire joint control of Global
Power Generation (notified Aug. 13/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)
-- Buyout group KKR to acquire German cutlery and
coffee-machine maker WMF together with Austrian
holding company FIBA (notified Aug.13/deadline Sept. 17)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. distressed investment fund Apollo to acquire
majority stake in steel trader Stemcor (notified Aug.
14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)
-- Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc to
buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc
(notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)
-- Groupe Acticall to acquire customer relationship
management company Sitel (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept.
18/simplified)
-- Dutch chipmaker NXP to acquire U.S. peer
Freescale (notified July 31, deadline extended to Sept.
18 from Sept. 4 after NXP offered concessions)
SEPT 21
-- Pfizer to acquire British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline's menACWY meningitis vaccine business
(notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21)
-- European private equity group Cinven to buy
majority stake in German laboratory operator Synlab from BC
Partners (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21/simplified)
SEPT 23
-- Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra and
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire joint
control of Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd, which is
now solely owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industeis (notified Aug.
19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
SEPT 24
-- British private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to
acquire German apparel retailer TriStyle Mode (notified Aug.
20/deadline Sep. 24/simplified)
SEPT 25
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25)
-- Chinese investment group Fosun to acquire sole
control of wealth management group BHF-Kleinwort Benson Group SA
(notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25/simplified)
SEPT 28
-- Apollo Global Management LLC to acquire magnetic
and battery technologies company OM Group Inc (notified
Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 30
-- Brazilian meat packer JBS SA to acquire
British company Moy Park, which is a unit of Brzilian rival
Marfrig Global Foods SA (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30/simplified)
OCT 1
-- Australian packaging products supplier Amcor and
Swiss-based company Sidel, which is part of Swiss-based packager
Tetra Laval, to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
27/deadline Oct. 1/simplified)
-- South African company Barloworld Handling and German
farming products supplier BayWa to set up a joint
venture in Zambia (notified Aug. 27/deadline Oct. 1/simplified)
OCT 2
-- Spanish builder Sacyr to acquire a 50 percent stake in
Fluor Spain from U.S. engineering group Fluor Corp
(notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)
OCT 7
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Oct. 7 from
Sept. 16 after the companies offered commitments)
DEC 9
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies
provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
