BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Spanish energy group Gas Natural to acquire joint control of Global Power Generation (approved Sept. 11)
-- Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd, which is now solely owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industeis (approved Sept. 11)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firms Blackstone Group and Corsair Capital to jointly acquire U.S. investment management firm First Eagle Management (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 16
-- Private equity firms Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra to jointly acquire Italian banking services company ICBPI (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16)
-- Chinese state-owned food firms Bright Food Group Co Ltd to acquire Spanish holding company Invermik SA (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)
SEPT 17
-- Buyout group KKR to acquire German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF together with Austrian holding company FIBA (notified Aug.13/deadline Sept. 17)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. distressed investment fund Apollo to acquire majority stake in steel trader Stemcor (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)
-- Dutch chipmaker NXP to acquire U.S. peer Freescale (notified July 31, deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Sept. 4 after NXP offered concessions)
SEPT 21
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
SEPT 24
-- British private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to acquire German apparel retailer TriStyle Mode (notified Aug. 20/deadline Sep. 24/simplified)
SEPT 25
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25)
-- Chinese investment group Fosun to acquire sole control of wealth management group BHF-Kleinwort Benson Group SA (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25/simplified)
SEPT 28
-- Apollo Global Management LLC to acquire magnetic and battery technologies company OM Group Inc (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 30
-- Brazilian meat packer JBS SA to acquire British company Moy Park, which is a unit of Brzilian rival Marfrig Global Foods SA (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
OCT 1
-- Australian packaging products supplier Amcor and Swiss-based company Sidel, which is part of Swiss-based packager Tetra Laval, to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 27/deadline Oct. 1/simplified)
-- South African company Barloworld Handling and German farming products supplier BayWa to set up a joint venture in Zambia (notified Aug. 27/deadline Oct. 1/simplified)
OCT 2
-- Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC to acquire British marketing company Chime Communications plc (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)
-- Spanish builder Sacyr to acquire a 50 percent stake in Fluor Spain from U.S. engineering group Fluor Corp (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)
OCT 5
-- German IT services provider Interseroh and Also Deutschland to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to acquire British restaurant operator Casual Dining Group (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
OCT 7
-- German car parts maker KSPG and China's Huayu Automotive Systems Co Shanghai/People's Republic of China (Hasco) to jointly acquire a business in the Chinese car aluminium casting sector (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7/simplified)
OCT 9
-- French airports operator Aeroports de Paris and British catering services provider Select Service Partner Group to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- British real estate private equity firm Benson Elliot Capital Management and U.S. private equity investment firm Walton Street Capital LLC to jointly acquire eight hotels (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire Dutch car leasing company LeasePlan Corp N.V. (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- British energy company Trailstone to acquire German peer Energy2Market GmbH (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
OCT 10
-- Private equity firm Permira and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board to jointly acquire the GFKL Group and the Lowell Group (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 10/simplified)
OCT 12
-- U.S. investment firm Colony Capital and French insurer Axa to jointly acquire data center operator Groupe Data 4 (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
OCT 14
-- U.S. chipmaker Intel to acquire U.S. peer Altera (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
OCT 16
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct 16)
DEC 9
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)
