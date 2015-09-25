BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Apollo Global Management LLC to acquire magnetic
and battery technologies company OM Group Inc (approved
Sept. 24)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to acquire British
restaurant operator Casual Dining Group (approved Sept. 24)
-- Spanish builder Sacyr to acquire a 50 percent
stake in Fluor Spain from U.S. engineering group Fluor Corp
(approved Sept. 24)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire
British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline
Oct. 29)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended
to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 2
-- Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC to
acquire British marketing company Chime Communications plc
(notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)
OCT 5
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline
extended to Oct. 5 from Sept. 21 after Liberty Global offered
commitments)
-- German IT services provider Interseroh and Also
Deutschland to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline
Oct. 5/simplified)
OCT 7
-- German car parts maker KSPG and China's Huayu Automotive
Systems Co Shanghai/People's Republic of China (Hasco) to
jointly acquire a business in the Chinese car aluminium casting
sector (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7/simplified)
OCT 9
-- French airports operator Aeroports de Paris and
British catering services provider Select Service Partner Group
to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct.
9/simplified)
-- British real estate private equity firm Benson Elliot
Capital Management and U.S. private equity investment firm
Walton Street Capital LLC to jointly acquire eight hotels
(notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire Dutch car
leasing company LeasePlan Corp N.V. (notified Sept. 4/deadline
Oct. 9/simplified)
-- British energy company Trailstone to acquire German peer
Energy2Market GmbH (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Permira and Ontario Teachers Pension
Plan Board to jointly acquire the GFKL Group and the Lowell
Group (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
OCT 12
-- U.S. investment firm Colony Capital and French
insurer Axa to jointly acquire data center operator Groupe Data
4 (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
OCT 13
-- Private equity firm KKE to acquire Swiss software
licencing company SoftwareOne Holding AG (notified Sept.
8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)
OCT 14
-- U.S. chipmaker Intel to acquire U.S. peer Altera
(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
OCT 16
-- Italian investment company Exor, the holding
company of the Agnelli family, to acquire Bermuda-based
reinsurer PartnerRe (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct.
16/simplified)
-- PGA Motors SAS, which is indirectly controlled by German
carmaker Volkswagen AG, to acquire car seller MSA
Groupe SAS (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)
-- Private equity firms Blackstone Group and Corsair Capital
to jointly acquire U.S. investment management firm First Eagle
Management (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct 16)
OCT 19
-- Oil trader Vitol to acquire the other half of
storage company VTTI from Malaysian shipping company
MISC Bhd (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct.
19/simplified)
-- Investors Parcom Capital and Pon Holdings to acquire
Dutch engineering services company Royal Imtech's
marine unit (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19)
-- Buyout fund Gilde Fund and Parcom Fund to acquire Dutch
textiles and geosynthetics supplier Ten Cate (notified
Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)
-- French bank BNP Paribas to acquire GE Capital Corp's
European car leasing business (notified Sept.
14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)
OCT 20
-- Carlyle Group LP to acquire data storage unit
Veritas from antivirus software maker Symantec Corp
(notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)
OCT 21
-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners
to acquire Dream Luxco SCA, the holding company of security
services provider Securitas Direct Group (notified
Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)
OCT 23
-- Also Holding AG, a unit of Germany's Droege
International Group AG, to acquire Polish IT company PC Factory
S.A. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23)
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire French food
producer Davigel Group (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct.
23/simplified)
OCT 26
-- Chilean-based miner Antofagasta to acquire 50
percent of Canadian minier Barrick Gold Corp's Zaldivar
copper mine (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)
OCT 27
-- U.S. plane maker Lockheed Martin to acquire U.S.
peer Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp
(notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)
-- Financial industry software maker Fidelity National
Information Services to acquire U.S. peer SunGard Data
Systems Inc (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct.
27/simplified)
DEC 9
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies
provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)