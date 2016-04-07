BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- Saint-Gobain and Corning to set up a joint venture to produce lightweight glazing for the car industry (notified April 6/deadline May 17)

-- Dutch pension fund APG and Qatar Diar Real Estate Investment Company which is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, to set up a joint venture to develop properties in Britain (notified April 5/deadline May 13/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

APRIL 7

-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to acquire ENI Hungaria and ENI Slovenia from Italian oil producer Eni (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7)

APRIL 15

-- French container shipping giant CMA CGM to acquire Singaporean rival Neptune Orient Lines (notified March 8/deadline April 15)

APRIL 19

-- Austria's Erste Group Bank and U.S. company Global Payments Inc to acquire joint control of Global Payments s.r.o. (notified March 10/deadline April 19)

APRIL 20

-- Worldline to acquire PaySquare from Equens (notified Feb. 26/deadline extended to April 20 from April 6 after Worldline offered concessions)

APRIL 21

-- French container shipping company CMA CGM and French conglomerate Bollore to jointly develop a container terminal in the Cameroonian port of Kribi (notified March 14/deadline April 21/simplified)

APRIL 25

-- Belgian steel wire maker NV Bekaert SA and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to jointly control a wire rope business (notified March 16/April 25)

-- UK private equity firm EQT to acquire Swiss travel company Kuoni Travel notified March 16/deadline April 25)

APRIL 27

-- Deutsche Bank and transport asset management company Ermewa to jointly acquire control of asset management company Akiem which is now solely controlled by Ermewa (notified March 18/deadline April 27)

APRIL 29

-- U.S. private equity firm Rhone Capital to acquire a controlling stake in Garda World Security which is now solely controlled by UK private equity firm Apax Partners LLP (notified March 22/deadline April 29/simplified)

MAY 2

-- U.S. seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co to acquire sole control of Dow Corning which is currently a joint venture between Dow and U.S. glass maker Corning (notified March 23/deadline May 2/simplified)

-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to acquire a stake in Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA (notified March 23/deadline May 2/simplified)

MAY 4

-- Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to acquire rival SABMiller (notified March 30/deadline May 4)

-- Industrial rubber maker Trelleborg to buy privately-owned Czech CGS Holding (notified March 30/deadline May 4)

MAY 11

-- HeidelbergCement to acquire Italian peer Italcementi (notified April 1/deadline May 11)

-- British drugmaker Shire to acquire U.S. peer Baxalta (notified April 1/deadline May 11/simplified)

-- Denmark to acquire sole control of Danish energy company Dong IPO-DONG.CO, which it now jointly owns with investment bank Goldman Sachs (notified April 1/deadline May 11/simplified)

MAY 12

-- Luxembourg investment company Pacific Mezz and private equity firm Oaktree to jointly acquire Luxembourg leaser of rolling stock Railpool (notified April 4/deadline May 12/simplified)

-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April 4/deadline May 12)

-- Austrian energy group OMV to acquire sole control of Austrian gas distributor EconGas (notified April 4/deadline May 12/simplified)

MAY 19

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to May 19 from April 22 after Hutchison offered concessions)

JULY 27

-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline extended to July 27 from July 12 after the companies asked for more time)

AUG 10

-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb. 5/deadline extended to Aug. 10 from March 30 after opening of in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline suspended as the Commission waits for the companies to provide more data)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)